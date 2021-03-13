Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Yoghurt is expected to be the best performing dairy product in 2020, in terms of current retail value growth. Yoghurt, with its probiotic properties, fits in well with the trend for healthy snacking, particularly with consumers eager to boost their immune systems as a result of COVID-19.
Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Yoghurt benefits from consumers seeking healthy snacks
Dos Pinos dominates thanks to wide reach but faces competition from new entrant Grupo Lala
Functional yoghurt continues to grow as consumers seek healthy options
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth potential could be dampened during the forecast period if tourists do not return
Yoghurt will benefit from healthier snacking trends during the forecast period
Affordability and high-quality important trends during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
..…continued.
