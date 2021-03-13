All news

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sales of yoghurt and sour milk products are expected to increase sharply in both current value and volume terms in 2020. A reversal of the category’s previous negative volume growth can be attributed to increasing price stability, with a price war between the leading brands helping to reduce unit price growth. Plain yoghurt is expected to record much stronger current value growth in 2020 compared to the previous year, reflecting its status as an essential part of the diets of many Egyptian consu…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Greater price stability drives strong growth for plain yoghurt in 2020
Promotions a key factor in spending decisions in 2020
Juhayna launches new ranges and refreshes Zabado to retain lead in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to normal purchasing patterns set to lead to slower growth in 2021
Positive value growth for all categories over the forecast period
Pressure on margins likely to impact innovation
CATEGORY DATA
..…continued.

