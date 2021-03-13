All news

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Yoghurt and sour milk products are expected to receive a boost in retail volume and value in 2020, due to more people snacking on yoghurt at home and also cooking with yoghurt. This reverses the decline in volume registered in 2019 and throughout most of the review period. Sales growth however is expected to remain fairly low due to maturity, with per capita consumption already high.

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Yoghurt and sour milk receives a boost in 2020 as people snack on yoghurt at home
Valio maintains its clear lead in yoghurt and sour milk products thanks to an ongoing focus on innovation
Manufacturers seek profitable new niches in a hugely competitive category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Retail volume will pick up during the forecast period as consumers see it as a healthy snack option
High-protein yoghurts, new flavour experiences and yoghurts with additional health and wellness attributes will drive growth during the forecast period
Environmentally-friendly practices grow in importance
CATEGORY DATA
