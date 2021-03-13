Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Overall, COVID-19 had a dampening effect on current retail value sales during 2020, and current retail volume is expected to be unchanged. However, it is expected that certain product areas will perform better than others. While in 2019 drinking yoghurt, especially probiotic drinking yoghurt, experienced a steep growth in value sales, the positive trend was halted by the effects of COVID-19. As people were staying at home more, and as drinking yoghurt is mainly often consumed on-the-go, current…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595305-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-hungary

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/connected-home-security-system-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-roads-and-bridges-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail volume remains unchanged, with on-the-go yoghurt products suffering a decline due to COVID-19

Danone still leads but competitors are closing in

Health claims continue to drive value sales in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium yoghurt and sour milk products will take a hit during the forecast period as the economy declines

Drinking yoghurt with high sugar content such as Actimel sees declining value share

Tapping into the rising global popularity, kefir sees high value growth during the review period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105