Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In line with the health and wellness trend and consumers’ greater engagement in sports, demand for high-protein yoghurt products, often in a drinking format, continues to remain strong in 2020. This is helping to drive stronger value growth in all yoghurt categories. While other nutritional trends tend to focus on foods that should or should not be consumed, the high-protein trend focuses more on foods that are widely recommended. Even during the lockdown period of 2020, many consumers remained…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Protein-enriched yoghurt drives growth in 2020

Evolving consumer tastes drive growth for full-fat and flavoured yoghurt in 2020

Strauss grows value share with innovative marketing and trendy ingredients in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Drinking yoghurt and flavoured yoghurt set to drive growth in 2021

Continued solid performance for yoghurt over forecast period

Innovation key to continued growth for flavoured yoghurt

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

