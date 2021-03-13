All news

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Yoghurt and sour milk products will be slightly impacted in 2020 overall. Current value growth rates are anticipated to drop slightly, likely as consumers have been prioritising more essential food goods due to the complicated economy created by the pandemic. Nonetheless, traditional sour milk products will continue to dominate current value sales of yoghurt and sour milk products in Azerbaijan. Local manufacturers tend to focus on these products, which include ayran, kefir and dovga, with these…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers avoid unpackaged sour milk amidst the pandemic
Azfp Co Ltd MMC remains the leading player with popular brand Milla
Consumers favour supermarkets during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sweet varieties will continue to perform well despite the pandemic
Health benefits of drinking yoghurt will propel its success
Kid’s yoghurts will grow in demand due to the on-the-go appeal
CATEGORY DATA
