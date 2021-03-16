100% Home Delivery/Takeaway Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Takeaway and home delivery are expected to keep seeing strong growth in the forecast period in Austria. Favourable factors include urbanisation, the increasing number of single-person households, increasingly hectic and busy lifestyles, and the strong promotion and improving availability of online ordering and delivery services. However, the role of 100% home delivery/takeaway will remain limited compared to the sheer bulk of established restaurants offering takeaway and home delivery as a secon…

Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

100% HOME DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY IN AUSTRIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY Has A Limited Role in Overall Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY

Online Ordering Platforms Play A Major Role

Competitive Landscape

Home Delivery Drives 100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY

Domino’s Pizza Has Big Plans

Category Data

Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 9 Forecast 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Foodservice Value 2017-2022

Table 12 Forecast 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2017-2022

Table 13 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Transaction Growth 2017-2022

Table 14 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Climate Is Solid, Although Growth Figures Again Have Largely Statistical Reasons

Home Delivery Sees Strong Growth

Leading Player Mcdonald’s Resists the Competition

Role of Chained Players Sees No Notable Impulses

Cautiously Optimistic Outlook for Consumer Foodservice in Austria

Market Data

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2012-2017

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2017

Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 23 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 24 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 25 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 26 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 27 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2017-2022

Table 28 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

