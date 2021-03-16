Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In the mass media, there has been an upsurge of reports about the harm that the sun’s UV radiation can do to human health. Serbian parents tend to be very protective in regard to their children and it is not at all surprising that baby and child-specific sun care benefited from this trend in 2017 and was the highest-growing category within baby and child-specific products.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369237-baby-and-child-specific-products-in-serbia
Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-computer-container-technology-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-microscope-market-size-study-by-application-neuro-and-spine-surgery-plastic-and-reconstructive-surgery-ophthalmology-gynecology-and-urology-oncology-ear-nose-and-throat-ent-surgery-dentistry-by-end-user-hospitals-outpatient-facilities-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SERBIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Baby and Child-specific Sun Care Increases Strongly
Baby and Child-specific Products Grow in Popularity
Baby Wipes Remains by Far the Largest Category in Serbian Baby and Child-specific Products
Competitive Landscape
Beiersdorf Leads Baby and Child-specific Products
Private Label Lines Remain Negligible
Very Few New Product Launches Are Observed
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia Records Healthy Growth in 2017
Private Label Lines Become More Significant in Colour Cosmetics
the Leading Three Manufacturers Record Value Share Increases in 2017
New Formulas and Brand Extensions Mark New Product Launches in 2017
Stronger Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/