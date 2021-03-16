Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In the mass media, there has been an upsurge of reports about the harm that the sun’s UV radiation can do to human health. Serbian parents tend to be very protective in regard to their children and it is not at all surprising that baby and child-specific sun care benefited from this trend in 2017 and was the highest-growing category within baby and child-specific products.

Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Headlines

Prospects

Baby and Child-specific Sun Care Increases Strongly

Baby and Child-specific Products Grow in Popularity

Baby Wipes Remains by Far the Largest Category in Serbian Baby and Child-specific Products

Competitive Landscape

Beiersdorf Leads Baby and Child-specific Products

Private Label Lines Remain Negligible

Very Few New Product Launches Are Observed

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia Records Healthy Growth in 2017

Private Label Lines Become More Significant in Colour Cosmetics

the Leading Three Manufacturers Record Value Share Increases in 2017

New Formulas and Brand Extensions Mark New Product Launches in 2017

Stronger Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

