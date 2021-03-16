All news

Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Birth rates are expected to remain stable with slight potential for growth, thanks to government initiatives which are likely to be launched over the forecast period. The number of children up to the age of 14 grew more significantly in 2017, by 1% to 839,000. Further growth is expected in the future, which will create additional demand for child-specific products. However, economic threats could negatively affect the current growth outlook for baby and child-specific products, particularly a la…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SLOVAKIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Slowly Rising Birth Rates Contribute To Retail Value Growth
Demand for Premium Products
Product Recommendations and Online Sales Gain Popularity
Competitive Landscape
Free Product Samples and Product Recommendations Important
Product Innovation Favours Premiumisation
Children’s Brands Depicting Popular Cartoon Characters Remain Popular
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care Not Yet Fully Saturated
Sales Driven by A Number of Factors
Competition in 2017 Remains Intensive
Numerous Product Innovations Launched in 2017
Beauty and Personal Care Expected To Stay in Positive Growth Territory
Market Data
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

