Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Birth rates are expected to remain stable with slight potential for growth, thanks to government initiatives which are likely to be launched over the forecast period. The number of children up to the age of 14 grew more significantly in 2017, by 1% to 839,000. Further growth is expected in the future, which will create additional demand for child-specific products. However, economic threats could negatively affect the current growth outlook for baby and child-specific products, particularly a la…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SLOVAKIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Slowly Rising Birth Rates Contribute To Retail Value Growth

Demand for Premium Products

Product Recommendations and Online Sales Gain Popularity

Competitive Landscape

Free Product Samples and Product Recommendations Important

Product Innovation Favours Premiumisation

Children’s Brands Depicting Popular Cartoon Characters Remain Popular

Category Data

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Not Yet Fully Saturated

Sales Driven by A Number of Factors

Competition in 2017 Remains Intensive

Numerous Product Innovations Launched in 2017

Beauty and Personal Care Expected To Stay in Positive Growth Territory

Market Data

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

