Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In Ukraine, where consumer income levels remained low in 2017, despite recent economic stability and growth in salaries, baby and child-specific products remains an area where parents often economise on. One exception is babies and toddlers for whom Ukrainians try to buy the best products possible, whether it be toiletries, skin or hair care etc. For older children, parents may consider buying less expensive brands or use adult versions. It is worth noting that in Ukraine, it is also not uncommo…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN UKRAINE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Babies and Toddlers – Important Consumers of Baby and Child-specific Products in Ukraine

Unfavourable Demographics Hamper Category Potential

Innovation Restricted by Low Consumer Spending Power

Competitive Landscape

Multinational Brands Are Strong While Locals Attract With Lower Prices

Internet Retailing – Distribution Channel With Potential

Category Data

..…continued.

