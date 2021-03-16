Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Baby and child products posted only limited volume growth in 2017. However, due to rising average unit prices, the area saw a strong rise in value sales. Moreover, the trend towards premium and higher quality products is also fuelling value sales. Baby child products are affordable for consumers from all income groups. However, the majority of specific products are bought by middle and high income consumers. To reduce costs, many low income households buy general products for use by all the fami…
Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN URUGUAY
Euromonitor International
May 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Value Sales Fuelled by Rising Unit Prices
Baby Wipes Continue To Lead Sales
Decrease in Birth Rate Could Reduce Value Sales
Competitive Landscape
International Companies Continue To Lead Sales
Johnson & Johnson Enjoys Strong Consumer Trust
Local Company Urufarma Performs Well
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Uruguayan Consumers Starting To Try New Products
Increasing Quality of Mass Products
International Companies Lead Beauty and Personal Care
Natural Products Venturing Into Uruguayan Market
Growth Prospects Vary Strongly
Market Data
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
