Baby and Child-Specific Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Baby and child products posted only limited volume growth in 2017. However, due to rising average unit prices, the area saw a strong rise in value sales. Moreover, the trend towards premium and higher quality products is also fuelling value sales. Baby child products are affordable for consumers from all income groups. However, the majority of specific products are bought by middle and high income consumers. To reduce costs, many low income households buy general products for use by all the fami…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN URUGUAY

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Value Sales Fuelled by Rising Unit Prices

Baby Wipes Continue To Lead Sales

Decrease in Birth Rate Could Reduce Value Sales

Competitive Landscape

International Companies Continue To Lead Sales

Johnson & Johnson Enjoys Strong Consumer Trust

Local Company Urufarma Performs Well

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Uruguayan Consumers Starting To Try New Products

Increasing Quality of Mass Products

International Companies Lead Beauty and Personal Care

Natural Products Venturing Into Uruguayan Market

Growth Prospects Vary Strongly

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

