Bath and Shower Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The best performances in 2017 were seen by intimate washes and body wash/shower gel. This was mainly due to high demand because of consumers’ growing concern about skin problems such as sensitive or rough skin. Consequently, Chileans were conscious of the need for increased hygiene standards, and see in these products an affordable form of self-care. There was also increased interest amongst consumers in finding out more information on the products they use, and they are starting to prefer those…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BATH AND SHOWER IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Intimate Washes and Body Wash/shower Gel Record the Highest Value Growth

International Players Continue To Open Stores and Increase Their Product Offerings

Larger Pack Sizes of Liquid Soap and Body Wash/shower Gel

Competitive Landscape

Unilever Chile Maintains Its Lead, Selling Several Big Brands

Local Players Have A Relevant Presence in Bath and Shower

Beiersdorf (chile) Is A Player Worth Watching

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Slower Value Growth in Beauty and Personal Care

the Distribution Landscape Is Changing

Multinationals Continue To Lead Thanks To Strong Brand Recognition and Advertising

Specification Dictates Product Launches

Slow Growth Is Forecast, But There Will Be Room for Innovation

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

