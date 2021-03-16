Bath and Shower Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In major cities such as Almaty and Astana, there is a trend towards healthy and active lifestyles. Therefore, a growing number of brands are appearing with positioning in areas such as active lifestyles, weight loss, anti-cellulite, and vitamins for women and men. For instance, the Organic Shop brand has introduced anti-cellulite shower gel, while the Eco Lab brand offers shower gel with vitamins, Natura Siberica offers a shower gel that contributes to skin elasticity and a body wash with vitami…
Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
BATH AND SHOWER IN KAZAKHSTAN
Euromonitor International
May 2018
Headlines
Prospects
Active and Healthy Lifestyle Trend
Growing Demand for SpA Experience Products
Growing Demand for Natural Products
Competitive Landscape
Companies Offering Craft Packaging Design
Manufacturers Focus on Regions and Rural Areas
Lack of Private Label Options in Bath and Shower
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Stable Performance in 2017
Growing Demand for More Natural Brands
International Manufacturers Continue To Lead Sales
Focus on New Product Launches in 2017
Moderate Development Over Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
