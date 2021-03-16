Bath and Shower Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

During the course of the review period, sales of intimate washes rose strongly in current value terms and this trend not only continued, but even intensified in 2017. Intimate washes was, in fact, the fastest-growing category within overall bath and shower in 2017 and it increased its value share within bath and shower over the review period. These products are growing in popularity thanks to a wider consumer base, which came about thanks to a better offering and many more women being aware of t…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369251-bath-and-shower-in-serbia
Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/next-generation-wireless-network-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silicon-material-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
BATH AND SHOWER IN SERBIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Intimate Washes Gains in Importance
Distribution Moves Towards Modern Channels
Liquid Soap Performs Much Better Than Bar Soap
Competitive Landscape
Four Leading Producers Closely Compete for the Leading Position
Procter & Gamble Balkans Doo Posts the Highest Value Sales Decline in 2017, While Johnson & Johnson Inc Grows the Most
Private Label’s Combined Share Remains on A Relatively Low Level, But Is Increasing
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia Records Healthy Growth in 2017
Private Label Lines Become More Significant in Colour Cosmetics
the Leading Three Manufacturers Record Value Share Increases in 2017
New Formulas and Brand Extensions Mark New Product Launches in 2017
Stronger Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/