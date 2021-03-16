Bath and Shower Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

During the course of the review period, sales of intimate washes rose strongly in current value terms and this trend not only continued, but even intensified in 2017. Intimate washes was, in fact, the fastest-growing category within overall bath and shower in 2017 and it increased its value share within bath and shower over the review period. These products are growing in popularity thanks to a wider consumer base, which came about thanks to a better offering and many more women being aware of t…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BATH AND SHOWER IN SERBIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Intimate Washes Gains in Importance

Distribution Moves Towards Modern Channels

Liquid Soap Performs Much Better Than Bar Soap

Competitive Landscape

Four Leading Producers Closely Compete for the Leading Position

Procter & Gamble Balkans Doo Posts the Highest Value Sales Decline in 2017, While Johnson & Johnson Inc Grows the Most

Private Label’s Combined Share Remains on A Relatively Low Level, But Is Increasing

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia Records Healthy Growth in 2017

Private Label Lines Become More Significant in Colour Cosmetics

the Leading Three Manufacturers Record Value Share Increases in 2017

New Formulas and Brand Extensions Mark New Product Launches in 2017

Stronger Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

