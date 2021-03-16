Bath and Shower Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

When it comes to bath and shower products, Uruguayan consumers remain very traditional. This is highlighted by the widespread popularity of bar soap. Nevertheless, in recent years, there has been increasing interest from consumers in new products. Uruguayan consumers, especially younger ones, are starting to try such products, including for daily routines. Moreover, with the area expanding, increasing competition is forcing companies to reduce prices, thus making it even easier for customers to…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BATH AND SHOWER IN URUGUAY

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Uruguayan Consumers Remain Traditionally Minded

Growing Interest in New Areas

Limited Demand for Premium Bath and Shower Products

Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever Continue To Lead Sales

Shift Towards More Natural Offerings

Local Companies Unable To Gain Significant Sales Share

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Uruguayan Consumers Starting To Try New Products

Increasing Quality of Mass Products

International Companies Lead Beauty and Personal Care

Natural Products Venturing Into Uruguayan Market

Growth Prospects Vary Strongly

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

