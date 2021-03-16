All news

Beauty and Personal Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Uruguayan consumers remain highly conventional with regard to consumption. Traditionally, consumers tend to trust one particular brand and are more comfortable with familiar, rather than new innovative, products. However, during the review period, there were signs of Uruguayans trying new products. Within skin care, where innovation is constant, companies introduced some new products such as face masks, micellar water and other innovative options. Moreover, colour cosmetics, an area where new la…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN URUGUAY
Euromonitor International
May 2018

Executive Summary
Uruguayan Consumers Starting To Try New Products
Increasing Quality of Mass Products
International Companies Lead Beauty and Personal Care
Natural Products Venturing Into Uruguayan Market
Growth Prospects Vary Strongly
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

..…continued.

