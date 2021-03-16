All news

Beauty and Personal Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Stable value gains were evident in beauty and personal care in 2017, despite limited volume growth. The mature environment continued to limit the possibility of more dynamic consumption. However, manufacturers successfully managed to add value by targeting affluent Norwegians’ rising willingness to pay for quality products when it comes to their appearance. The premiumisation trend manifested itself through a wide range of trends, including more personalised in-store shopping experiences, rising…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Executive Summary
Premiumisation Contributes To Stable Value Growth
Channel Fragmentation Continues
Beauty Giants Reinforce Their Positions
Different Factors Shape Product Development
Stable Growth Expected, But Growth Potential Remains
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

..…continued.

