Beauty and Personal Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

During 2017, Serbian beauty and personal care recorded relatively strong current value growth. The increase was better compared with the 2016 rate and also notably stronger than the value CAGR at current prices averaged over the review period as a whole. There were several factors that caused such an improvement, among which general economic conditions were of the utmost importance. During 2017, Serbia recorded real GDP growth and this had a positive effect on disposable income and consumer conf…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SERBIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia Records Healthy Growth in 2017
Private Label Lines Become More Significant in Colour Cosmetics
the Leading Three Manufacturers Record Value Share Increases in 2017
New Formulas and Brand Extensions Mark New Product Launches in 2017
Stronger Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

..…continued.

