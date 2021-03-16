All news

Beauty and Personal Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Growing hygiene standards, active lifestyles and consumers’ awareness stimulated retail value growth and development in beauty and personal care. Improvement in the economy, slow GDP growth and moderate inflation underpinned this growth. Consumers consider many beauty and personal care products necessities, thus their consumption does not decline even during periods of weakness in the economy. Demand for organic and natural products continued to increase slowly. This was especially evident in su…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN BELARUS
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary
Improving Economic Conditions and Market Trends Stimulate Growth
Growing Interest in Asian Products
Beauty and Personal Care Remains Dominated by Foreign Players
Most New Product Developments Were Offered by Local Companies
Economic Recovery and Competition Between Leading Players To Stimulate Stable Value Growth
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

..…continued.

