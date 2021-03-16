Bleach in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Bleach was the star performer among home care products in 2020, with double digit volume and current value growth, which halted the decline bleach had been registering over the review period. The rejuvenation in bleach was due to its much-hailed effectiveness at killing COVID-19 on surfaces. Bleach is also a relatively cheap product and this also drove volume sales. Brand leader Neoblanc from Procter & Gamble benefitted from the increased interest in bleach, thanks in parts to its large range of…

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bleach star performer due to effectiveness in killing COVID-19

Neoblanc reinforces its lead with new launches

Private label loses share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bleach will continue to decline over forecast period

Players develop new products to maintain value growth despite volume decline

Bleach is challenged by other products

CATEGORY DATA

