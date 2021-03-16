All news

Bleach in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Bleach was the star performer among home care products in 2020, with double digit volume and current value growth, which halted the decline bleach had been registering over the review period. The rejuvenation in bleach was due to its much-hailed effectiveness at killing COVID-19 on surfaces. Bleach is also a relatively cheap product and this also drove volume sales. Brand leader Neoblanc from Procter & Gamble benefitted from the increased interest in bleach, thanks in parts to its large range of…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Portugal market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bleach star performer due to effectiveness in killing COVID-19
Neoblanc reinforces its lead with new launches
Private label loses share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Bleach will continue to decline over forecast period
Players develop new products to maintain value growth despite volume decline
Bleach is challenged by other products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

