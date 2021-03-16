All news

Cat Food Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Over the review period, the cat population in China witnessed even more dynamic growth than dogs, further closing the gap with the latter in 2017. Apart from the similar demographic reasons that also caused the growth of dogs including the ageing population and lower birth rates, modern lifestyles also had a significant impact on the popularity of cats among Chinese people, in particular the younger generation. Strongly influenced by “Otaku culture”, a large number of young Chinese people are ve…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

CAT FOOD IN CHINA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Cats Grow Rapidly in Popularity Due To Compatibility With Young Chinese Lifestyles
Limited Living Space and Restrictions on Keeping Dogs Further Boost Cats’ Popularity
Internet Retailing Clearly Leads Cat Food Distribution in China
Competitive Landscape
Royal Canin China Co Ltd Leads Cat Food in China
Rongxi Pet Food Co Ltd Posts Fast Current Value Sales Growth
Shanghai Bridge Petcare Co Ltd Adopts Extensive Marketing To Boost Sales
Category Indicators
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018
Table 2 Cat Population 2013-2018
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018
Category Data
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2018
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

..…continued.

