Cat Food Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Over the review period, the cat population in China witnessed even more dynamic growth than dogs, further closing the gap with the latter in 2017. Apart from the similar demographic reasons that also caused the growth of dogs including the ageing population and lower birth rates, modern lifestyles also had a significant impact on the popularity of cats among Chinese people, in particular the younger generation. Strongly influenced by “Otaku culture”, a large number of young Chinese people are ve…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368924-cat-food-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/optical-fiber-optical-power-meter-market-2021-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-applications-market-research-report-to-2026-2021-02-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thermal-power-plant-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-biomass-or-co-fired-power-station-combined-cycle-power-plant-combined-heat-and-power-fossil-fuel-power-plant-application-thermal-power-generation-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

CAT FOOD IN CHINA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Cats Grow Rapidly in Popularity Due To Compatibility With Young Chinese Lifestyles

Limited Living Space and Restrictions on Keeping Dogs Further Boost Cats’ Popularity

Internet Retailing Clearly Leads Cat Food Distribution in China

Competitive Landscape

Royal Canin China Co Ltd Leads Cat Food in China

Rongxi Pet Food Co Ltd Posts Fast Current Value Sales Growth

Shanghai Bridge Petcare Co Ltd Adopts Extensive Marketing To Boost Sales

Category Indicators

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018

Table 2 Cat Population 2013-2018

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018

Category Data

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2018

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105