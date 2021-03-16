All news

Cat Food Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

When it comes to cat food, flavours and textures drove sales becoming more complex, authentic and specific every year. Overall cat food including cat treats increased in volume and value in 2017. Purchases of single-serve wet cat food also increased as consumers look to buy a variety of single-serve flavours to please their cats who are notoriously fussy eaters, so palatability and variation are key factors. Ingredients considered by many Bulgarian as “gourmet” such as salmon, duck, tuna and shr…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

CAT FOOD IN BULGARIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Variations in Flavour, Texture and Packaging Boost Sales of Cat Food
Wet Cat Food Posts Faster Growth
Competitive Landscape
Multinational Companies Lead, With Mars and Nestlé Competing Intensely
Quality Ingredients Are An Important Part of Growth Strategy
Category Indicators
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018
Table 2 Cat Population 2013-2018
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018
Category Data
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2018
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

..…continued.

