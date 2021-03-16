All news

Colour Cosmetics Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The fastest growing colour cosmetics areas in 2017 were other facial make-up, BB/CC creams and foundation/concealer. The face countering and strobing trend is fuelling demand for primers, highlighters and countering kits. The popularity of BB/CC creams can be attributed to the growing number of Korean brands, while growth in foundation/concealer is being fuelled by a broad portfolio offering added value benefits such as smoothening, rejuvenation and UV skin care, not only make-up. In 2017, women…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

COLOUR COSMETICS IN KAZAKHSTAN
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Other Facial Make-up, Bb/cc Creams and Foundation/concealer Lead Growth
Preferences Differ by Region
Mascara and Nail Products Competing With Artificial Eyelashes and Gel Manicure
Competitive Landscape
Strong Marketing Support From Leading Players
Growing Popularity of Chinese Products Among Low Income Consumers
Young Women Driving New Product Development
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

..…continued.

