Colour Cosmetics Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2017, many consumers who previously had no knowledge at all about the availability of BB/CC creams learned that they can purchase these products in Serbia and also learned a thing or two about their apparent benefits. This of course had a positive impact on the category’s performance and it recorded a strong growth rate in 2017, just as it had done ever since 2013 when these products hit the shelves in Serbia.

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

COLOUR COSMETICS IN SERBIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

Headlines
Prospects
Bb/cc Creams Increase in Popularity
Illicit Trade in Colour Cosmetics Is Not Showing Any Signs of Retreating
All Categories Perform Well in 2017
Competitive Landscape
Private Label Lines Slowly Enter Colour Cosmetics
Dm-drogerie Markt Records the Strongest Value Sales Growth in 2017
Numerous New Launches Are Observed in 2017
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

