Colour Cosmetics Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Bloggers and vloggers, who test products online and recommend new products to their viewers/readers, began to establish a visible presence in Slovakia. For example, dm-drogeriemarkt used bloggers to test mainly its private label products, with the results flagged by in-store leaflets on product shelves which highlighted products recommended by bloggers. This helps consumers in their decision-making process even if they do not directly follow the person testing the product. Online blogging and vl…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

COLOUR COSMETICS IN SLOVAKIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Bloggers and Vloggers Gain Popularity

Articles Raise Concerns About Product Safety

Colour Cosmetics Trends in Slovakia Follow Major Global Beauty and Styling Trends

Competitive Landscape

Strong Marketing Support Important To Players’ Success

Product Innovation Drives Retail Value Sales

Price Promotions To Remain Popular

Category Data

..…continued.

