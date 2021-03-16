All news

Colour Cosmetics Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Colour Cosmetics Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Colour cosmetics is a vital product for many Ukrainian women who traditionally desire to appear attractive and well-groomed. A number of people use colour cosmetics on a daily basis, especially mascara and lipstick. In recent years, Ukrainian women have gone even further trying to master professional-like make-up application. This has been aided by the numerous blogs by make-up artists followed by a number of Ukrainians as internet penetration rises rapidly. Additionally, make-up schools and cou…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT  :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369364-colour-cosmetics-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/next-generation-communication-technologies-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-07

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-service-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-sector-commercial-and-non-commercial-by-system-conventional-foodservice-system-centralized-foodservice-system-ready-prepared-foodservice-system-and-assembly-serve-foodservice-system-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

COLOUR COSMETICS IN UKRAINE
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Colour Cosmetics Benefits From Consumer Interest in Professional-like Make-up
Mass Cosmetics Generates Bulk of Category Sales in Ukraine
Active Innovation Stirs Consumer Demand in Colour Cosmetics
Competitive Landscape
Multinational Brands Appeal Most To Ukrainian Consumers
Mono-brand Stores – Promising Distribution Format in Colour Cosmetics
Non-store Retailing Makes Significant Contribution To Colour Cosmetics Sales
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Trailer Couple Locks Market 2021 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Reese Towpower, Master Lock, Bulldog, Curt, Husky, etc.

Alex

IndustryGrowthInsights has published a detailed report on the Trailer Couple Locks market. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team […]
All news

Polar Fleece Market Experiences a Noticeable Growth with Key Dynamics at High CAGR value

basavraj.t

The newly added research report on the Polar Fleece market is a complete guide to understand various factors that play a crucial role in growth progression. The report is designed to aid the investment decisions and motivate crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out for seamless market penetration. Polar Fleece Market Report: Introduction Report […]
All news

HDPE Pipes Market 2021 Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis- JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has included a latest report on the Global HDPE Pipes Market into its archive of market research studies. The report is an amalgamation of detailed market overview based on the segmentations, applications, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers, and restraints. The report showcases the current and forthcoming technical and financial details of the […]