Colour Cosmetics Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

With the deceleration of the Chilean economy, current value growth in colour cosmetics in 2017 did not match the 2016 double-digit growth, even though a strong performance was still seen. In such a context, players resorted to aggressive discounts both in-store and online. Premium brands such Lancôme, for instance, increased their online promotional activity, thus making such products available to a larger consumer base. Consumers opted to purchase high-end products on promotion instead of buyin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369352-colour-cosmetics-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-card-materials-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alport-syndrome-pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

COLOUR COSMETICS IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Significantly Lower Value Growth

the Rise of Beauty Specialist Retailers

Eye Make-up and Lip Products Lead Colour Cosmetics

Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Chile Leads Thanks To Strong Brands, Product Innovation and Promotions

Natura Cosméticos Becomes Multi-channel

Internet Retailing and A Promising Future

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2017

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]guyreports.com

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105