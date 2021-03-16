Deodorants Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2017, the number of urban households increased by 2%. The growth in the number of people living in bigger cities, where living and hygiene standards are higher, is also having a positive impact on demand for deodorants. Over the coming five years, it is expected that the population in Kazakhstan will increase by 6%, while the number of urban households will rise by 11%, thus boosting overall sales.

Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines

Prospects

Population Growth and Urbanisation Support Sales

Deodorants With Extra Benefits Becoming More Popular

Limited Demand for Deodorant Creams

Competitive Landscape

Ongoing Competition Between Unilever and Beiersdorf

Companies Focusing on Naturally Positioned Products

Affordability Remains Key Factor

