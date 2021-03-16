All news

Direct Selling in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Direct Selling in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Malaysian economy expanded at a more moderate rate in 2018 compared to a slowdown in 2017. However, prior to the zero-rated goods and services tax (GST), which started in June 2018, Amway and Hai-O distributors withheld their purchases and new members’ recruitment. This was due to election uncertainty and thus impacting the total sales in direct selling. International direct seller Amway imports 90% of its products from the US, and the new sales and services tax (SST) will be charged on impo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946653-direct-selling-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ  :      http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-endoscopic-cold-light-source-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ  :     http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-emergency-aircraft-evacuation-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-05

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines
Prospects
Impact of Goods and Services Tax
Positive Outlook Predicted for Forecast Period
Higher Earners Among Ageing Population Pose Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Amway Leads Highly Competitive Environment
Hai-o Embraces the Internet
Consumer Health Direct Selling Remains Popular
Channel Data
Table 1 Direct Selling by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Direct Selling by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market 2021 In-depth Research Report by User Demand with Forecast 2025 : Abbott Laboratories, Topcon Corporation, Essilor International S.A., Novartis AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

anita_adroit

The research report on global Capsule Endoscopy System market by OrbisPharmaReports comprises of the study of all the dynamics associated with the market. The comprehensive analysis of potential customer base, market values and future scope is included in the global Capsule Endoscopy System market report. Along with that the research report on the global market […]
All news

Vertical Surge Tank (VST)�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Vertical Surge Tank (VST) Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the […]
All news News

Portable Electronic Nose Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report To 2025

kumar

Global Portable Electronic Nose Market report provides in-depth analysis of Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export data, Trends and Forecast. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. Effect of COVID-19: Portable Electronic Nose […]