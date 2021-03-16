Dishwashing in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Dishwashing was one of the top performers in home care in 2020. With people spending more at home due to restrictions on movements, more dished needed to be washed. The boost from COVID-19 halted the decline in volume sales that were registered over the review period and this was in spite of higher retail prices in 2020. Automatic dishwashing also outperformed hand dishwashing.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Portugal market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 gives a boost to dishwashing, due to people spending more time at home

Fairy has high brand loyalty in hand dishwashing

Finish reinforces its lead in automatic dishwashing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declining population will have dampening effect on volume sales over forecast period

Automatic dishwashing will drive value sales

Greener product may suffer setback

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

