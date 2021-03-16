All news

Dishwashing in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Dishwashing was one of the top performers in home care in 2020. With people spending more at home due to restrictions on movements, more dished needed to be washed. The boost from COVID-19 halted the decline in volume sales that were registered over the review period and this was in spite of higher retail prices in 2020. Automatic dishwashing also outperformed hand dishwashing.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Portugal market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 gives a boost to dishwashing, due to people spending more time at home
Fairy has high brand loyalty in hand dishwashing
Finish reinforces its lead in automatic dishwashing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Declining population will have dampening effect on volume sales over forecast period
Automatic dishwashing will drive value sales
Greener product may suffer setback
CATEGORY INDICATORS
