Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The new Malaysian Government reversed the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the 3-month tax holiday significantly boosted electronics and appliance specialist retailers for the rebound of retail sales growth in 2018. During this time, Malays took advantage to go on a shopping spree during the tax break. Retailers offered aggressive discounts to encourage consumers to spend more. Harvey Norman rolled out warehouse clearance sales, and mega tax-free sales in stores. These measures largely increased…

Euromonitor International’s Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines
Prospects
Tax Reforms Stimulate Sales in 2018
Increasing Pressure Will Stem From Online Stores
Competitive Landscape
Senheng Electric Retains Slim Lead
Harvey Norman’s Successful Strategy
Internet Retailing To Continue Impacting Store-based Sales
Channel Data
Table 1 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 6 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 7 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 8 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

…continued

