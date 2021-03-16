All news

Global Analgesics in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

After seeing solid retail current value growth in 2019, analgesics is expected to see an even stronger increase in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is set to create a spike in demand for analgesics in this year, with higher sales related to consumers stockpiling, and less to the treatment of ailments. In fact, analgesics were amongst the most purchased items in the early stages of the virus in the country, in February and early March, due to consumers’ belief that such products can help relieve the s…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Analgesics in Australia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Although consumers start to stockpile analgesics, purchasing limits are put in place

Acetaminophen sees conflicting trends

GSK and Reckitt Benckiser maintain their strong lead with new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Solid growth expected thanks to new product development

Acetaminophen and ibuprofen set to remain the most popular analgesics

Change in scheduling likely to have a modest impact in 2021

 

….….continued

