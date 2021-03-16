Global Analgesics in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

After seeing solid retail current value growth in 2019, analgesics is expected to retain strong growth levels in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic created a spike in demand for analgesics in early 2020, with higher sales related to consumers stockpiling, and less to do with the treatment of ailments. In fact, in February and early March analgesics were amongst the most purchased items in the early stages of the virus in Croatia, due to consumers’ belief that such products can help relieve the symptoms…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727315-analgesics-in-croatia

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/maritime-security-market-demand-analysis-in-2021-size-share-growth-business-opportunities-and-industry-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-film-distribution-market-size-study-by-type-actionadventure-comedy-drama-thriller-others-by-application-movie-theatre-television-personal-home-viewing-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Analgesics in Croatia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown stockpiling a blessing and a curse for analgesics as an initial sales spike is followed by dampened demand

Belupo leads analgesics with diverse product offering, while Voltaren retains commanding lead in topical analgesics/anaesthetic

High consumer trust for domestic producers repaid with Bayer Pharma’s pandemic response

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105