Global Apparel Accessories in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Apparel accessories are set to generate positive sales growth in 2020 underpinned largely by the explosion in demand for reusable face masks as a result of the pandemic. However, total growth rates are markedly lower than 2019, and other than masks demand for apparel accessories has plummeted. In common with other apparel and footwear categories, sales have been hit by the impact of the virus on Nigeria’s fragile economy, and economic contraction is set to return the country to recession in 2020…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Apparel Accessories in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Recession sees consumers delay replacing apparel accessories

Workplace shut down hits demand for work aligned products like belts, ties, cuffs

Mask sales drives other apparel accessories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery and new middle classes to drive demand across all price positions

Premiumisation can satisfy increasingly aspirational consumer base

Female professionals offer opportunity

CATEGORY DATA

