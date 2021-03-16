All news

Global Apparel and Footwear in Australia Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

This report discusses the current state of play of Unilever’s home care business on a global level, and gives a performance outlook for the years ahead. As one of the company’s focus areas, it has considerably increased its spending on sustainability, having committed its business operations, including production and usage of its products, to sustainability targets. Unilever has been involved with both acquiring companies to enter profitable niche markets and expanding its own brand portfolio.

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Australia Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES: 

Unilever Group in Home Care (World)

Euromonitor International

June 2019

Scope of the Report

State of Play

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Company Strategy

Laundry Care

Dishwashing

Surface Care

Toilet Care

Key Findings

Appendix

…….Continued

 

