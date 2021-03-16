Global Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.
Apparel and footwear sales have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 in Nigeria in 2020. There are a variety of factors at play, notably the temporary restrictions on movement, socialisation and the closure of schools that reduced the need to buy these products, as many consumers were marooned at home. The lockdown implemented in major cities in April and May meant office workers were forced to work from home where possible had a marked effect on work-related footwear and apparel sales, an increasi…
Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Restrictions on school, travel, socialising limit occasions for parental purchase
Childrenswear first casualty as consumer incomes shrink
Limited retail access helps shift sales online
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Reinvigorated economy key to childrenswear
Demographic advantages favour childrenswear
Retail evolution can strengthen sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Recession in the wake of virus biggest threat to sales
Movement restrictions put brakes on demand, but exercise trends grow in importance
Cheap, credible alternatives begin to gain momentum in COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong underlying demand still in place
Youth trends will continue to offer potential
Sports footwear will benefit from comparative lack of price sensitivity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Higher ticket footwear sales hot by economic contraction
Work, education, social restrictions slow volume demand
Casualisation fuelled by virus, younger consumption habits
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Nigeria well set for recovery in footwear
Urbanisation a key trend supporting growth
Retail evolution tilts sales away from informal sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 30 Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 31 Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 32 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 33 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 34 NBO Company Shares of Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 36 Distribution of Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic-altered behaviour slows sales, but macroeconomic impact of virus more worrying
Casual trends strengthened by young consumers, falling incomes and workplace closures
Virus accelerates fragmentation as consumer choice proliferates
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demographics and recovery make Nigeria very well positioned for strong growth
Back to work trends can reinvigorate formal demand
Social media now an inescapable sales tool in Nigeria
CATEGORY DATA
Table 41 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 42 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 43 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 44 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 49 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 50 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 51 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic impact of virus is greatest brake on growth
Workplace upheaval in 2020 shapes demand trends
Brand loyalty hit by effects of pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales environment should see rapid return to normal
Nigeria’s perfect demographics offers opportunity
Shifting cultural trends offer opportunity, but climate still key consideration for Nigerian men
CATEGORY DATA
Table 53 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 54 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 55 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 56 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 59 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 60 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 61 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 62 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 63 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 64 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic effect on economy biggest bar to growth
Economy jeans perform best, but travel ban has hidden benefits
Brand equity still priority for most consumers, although cheaper brands proliferate
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery should see consumers trade up
Product development, differentiation can deliver competitive edge
E-commerce can help build brand equity for premium, super premium jeans
CATEGORY DATA
Table 65 Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 66 Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 67 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 68 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 69 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 70 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 71 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 72 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 73 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 74 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 75 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 76 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 77 NBO Company Shares of Jeans: % Value 2016-2020
Table 78 LBN Brand Shares of Jeans: % Value 2017-2020
Table 79 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 80 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 81 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 82 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 83 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 84 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 85 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 86 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 87 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 88 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 89 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 90 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Recession hits demand for non-essential hosiery
Restrictions on workplace and lockdown reduce need for purchase
Exercise trends strengthening again for specialist hosiery
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic recovery and evolving consumer habits open door for functional innovation
Return to the workplace will drive volume demand, but value development will be a challenge
Climate will always be a challenge to hosiery in Nigeria
CATEGORY DATA
Table 91 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 92 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 93 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 94 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 95 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 96 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 97 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 98 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Recession sees consumers delay replacing apparel accessories
Workplace shut down hits demand for work aligned products like belts, ties, cuffs
Mask sales drives other apparel accessories
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic recovery and new middle classes to drive demand across all price positions
Premiumisation can satisfy increasingly aspirational consumer base
Female professionals offer opportunity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 99 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 100 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 101 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 102 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 103 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 104 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 105 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 106 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…continued
