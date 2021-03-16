Global Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Apparel and footwear sales have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 in Nigeria in 2020. There are a variety of factors at play, notably the temporary restrictions on movement, socialisation and the closure of schools that reduced the need to buy these products, as many consumers were marooned at home. The lockdown implemented in major cities in April and May meant office workers were forced to work from home where possible had a marked effect on work-related footwear and apparel sales, an increasi…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052135-apparel-and-footwear-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-near-infrared-imaging-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rf-power-sensors-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Apparel and Footwear in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on school, travel, socialising limit occasions for parental purchase

Childrenswear first casualty as consumer incomes shrink

Limited retail access helps shift sales online

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reinvigorated economy key to childrenswear

Demographic advantages favour childrenswear

Retail evolution can strengthen sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Recession in the wake of virus biggest threat to sales

Movement restrictions put brakes on demand, but exercise trends grow in importance

Cheap, credible alternatives begin to gain momentum in COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong underlying demand still in place

Youth trends will continue to offer potential

Sports footwear will benefit from comparative lack of price sensitivity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Higher ticket footwear sales hot by economic contraction

Work, education, social restrictions slow volume demand

Casualisation fuelled by virus, younger consumption habits

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nigeria well set for recovery in footwear

Urbanisation a key trend supporting growth

Retail evolution tilts sales away from informal sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 30 Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 32 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 33 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 34 NBO Company Shares of Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 36 Distribution of Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic-altered behaviour slows sales, but macroeconomic impact of virus more worrying

Casual trends strengthened by young consumers, falling incomes and workplace closures

Virus accelerates fragmentation as consumer choice proliferates

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demographics and recovery make Nigeria very well positioned for strong growth

Back to work trends can reinvigorate formal demand

Social media now an inescapable sales tool in Nigeria

CATEGORY DATA

Table 41 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 44 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic impact of virus is greatest brake on growth

Workplace upheaval in 2020 shapes demand trends

Brand loyalty hit by effects of pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales environment should see rapid return to normal

Nigeria’s perfect demographics offers opportunity

Shifting cultural trends offer opportunity, but climate still key consideration for Nigerian men

CATEGORY DATA

Table 53 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 54 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 55 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 56 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 59 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 60 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 62 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 63 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 64 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic effect on economy biggest bar to growth

Economy jeans perform best, but travel ban has hidden benefits

Brand equity still priority for most consumers, although cheaper brands proliferate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery should see consumers trade up

Product development, differentiation can deliver competitive edge

E-commerce can help build brand equity for premium, super premium jeans

CATEGORY DATA

Table 65 Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 66 Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 67 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 68 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 69 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 70 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 71 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 72 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 73 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 74 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 75 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 76 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 77 NBO Company Shares of Jeans: % Value 2016-2020

Table 78 LBN Brand Shares of Jeans: % Value 2017-2020

Table 79 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 80 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 81 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 82 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 83 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 84 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 85 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 86 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 87 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 88 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 89 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 90 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Recession hits demand for non-essential hosiery

Restrictions on workplace and lockdown reduce need for purchase

Exercise trends strengthening again for specialist hosiery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery and evolving consumer habits open door for functional innovation

Return to the workplace will drive volume demand, but value development will be a challenge

Climate will always be a challenge to hosiery in Nigeria

CATEGORY DATA

Table 91 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 92 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 93 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 94 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 95 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 96 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 97 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 98 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Recession sees consumers delay replacing apparel accessories

Workplace shut down hits demand for work aligned products like belts, ties, cuffs

Mask sales drives other apparel accessories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery and new middle classes to drive demand across all price positions

Premiumisation can satisfy increasingly aspirational consumer base

Female professionals offer opportunity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 99 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 100 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 101 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 102 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 103 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 104 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 105 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 106 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)