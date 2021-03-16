All news

Global Baby Food in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 has prompted mothers to stay at or work from home. Consequently, more mothers are breastfeeding their babies, rather than giving them packaged milk formula. Furthermore, working mothers also tend to cook for their babies or toddlers since homemade food is perceived to be healthy and they have more time than before. These trends thus limited sales of milk formula, dried baby food and packaged baby food. The outbreak has also reduced purchasing power, with co…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baby Food in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for formula negatively impacted by rise in breast feeding during pandemic

Leading brands focusing on boosting awareness of growing-up milk formula

Group Danone leverages strong milk formula brand awareness to lead GBO sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….….continued

