Global Baby Food in Thailand Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Demand for baby food in Thailand pre-COVID-19 was already starting to slow as local parents became increasingly concerned about the nutritional benefits of these products. Social media was also influencing an increasing number of parents to feed their children with home-cooked meals instead of commercially packaged ones. Making meals from scratch is more economical and such meals typically have a higher nutrient content, while commercially prepared and dried baby food tend to be a time-saving an…

Euromonitor International's Baby Food in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baby Food in Thailand

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Some panic buying during initial stages of lockdown improves performance of baby food, but category must still compete with breastfeeding and home-prepared options amongst price-sensitive consumers

Consolidation within baby food encourages further development of more natural or specific benefits to address increasing health concerns amongst parents

E-commerce gains notable share of baby food during lockdown, but large modern grocery retailers continue to dominate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….….continued

