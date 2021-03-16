All news

Global Baby Food in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

A number of factors had been influencing the stable but undynamic performance of baby food in the Philippines prior to the emergence of COVID-19 including the continual slowdown in the country’s birth rate. However, improvements in many parents’ economic status had expanded baby food’s customer base towards mid- to lower-income consumers, while the increasingly hectic lifestyles of urban Filipinos had continued to drive steady demand for dried and prepared baby food in particular. These products…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Baby Food in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stable but undynamic performance for baby food during lockdown with category continuing to be influenced by demographic trends witnessed over the review period

Major players focus efforts on growing-up milk formula and prepared baby food due to prohibited marketing laws in the country

 

