Global Beauty and Personal Care in Indonesia Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

The beauty and personal care industry is getting bigger and stronger in Indonesia, making it more attractive and encouraging many more brands to join the competition. Increasing concern about beauty, supported by the high beauty content on social media, the K-beauty trend, and the rising number of beauty influencers, led beauty and personal care to grow strongly in current value terms in 2018. Furthermore, the increasing number of working women ensured they had higher purchasing power, making sa…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857767-beauty-and-personal-care-in-indonesia
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Aslo Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/modular-sofas-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/e-ink-screens-market-global-analysis-2021-2027-applications-growth-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-12
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Beauty and Personal Care in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
June 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
the Indonesian Market Is Attractive, Bringing in More Global and Local Brands
Consumers Are Willing To Take Loans To Buy Beauty Products
Facial Sheet Masks and Multifunction Lip Products Are Highlight Products in 2018
Multinational Companies Continue To Lead, But Suffer From the Competition
Strong Growth Is Expected, But Performances Differ Between Categories
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Potential for Baby and Child-specific Sun Care
Indonesia Is An Attractive Market
Baby and Child-specific Toiletries Leads Baby and Child-specific Products
Competitive Landscape
the Mitu Brand Leads Baby and Child-specific Products
International Brands Dominate
the Aggressive Growth of Internet Retailing
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
A Greater Opportunity for Natural Ingredients in Bath and Shower
Bar Soap Leads Sales in Bath and Shower
Positive Outlook for Bath and Shower
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Indonesia Continues To Lead Bath and Shower
International Brands Dominate
Progressive Growth in Internet Retailing
Category Data
Table 20 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018
Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Lip Products Continues To Lead Colour Cosmetics
Indonesia’s Liquid Lipstick Becomes Famous
the Trend Towards Compact and Multifunctional Cosmetics
Competitive Landscape
Consumers Have Higher Confidence in Local Colour Cosmetics Brands
Remarkable Growth Can Lead To Problems for Beauty Start-ups Or Emerging Brands
Beauty Influencers and Vloggers Play A Huge Role in Increasing Awareness
Category Data
Table 29 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 30 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018
Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018
Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Headlines
Prospects
Prospects
Deodorant Roll-ons Leads
Deodorant Roll-ons Leads
Opportunity for Deodorant Sprays
Opportunity for Deodorant Sprays
Positive Outlook for Deodorants
Positive Outlook for Deodorants
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Indonesia Leads Deodorants
Unilever Indonesia Leads Deodorants
International Brands Lead
International Brands Lead
Internet Retailing Accounts for A Rising Share of Sales
Internet Retailing Accounts for A Rising Share of Sales
Category Data
Table 40 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 41 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 42 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 48 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Category Data
Table 49 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 50 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 51 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018
Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 55 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 56 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 57 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Tightening Cash Flow Has A Major Impact on Sales of Fragrances
Roll-on Fragrances Fulfil the Demand for Compact and Travel-friendly Fragrances
Men Offer Potential for Growth
Competitive Landscape
Discounts and Promotions Are the Backbone of Fragrances Marketing
Mass Fragrances Sees Slower Growth Than Premium Fragrances
New Regulation on Imported Brands Affects Mass But Not Premium Fragrances
Category Data
Table 58 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 59 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 60 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2014-2018
Table 61 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018
Table 62 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018
Table 63 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018
Table 64 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 65 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Dry Shampoo Gains Popularity, But Remains A Niche Segment
Consumers Are More Concerned About Sls and Parabens in Shampoos
Promising Forecast for Conditioners and Treatments
Competitive Landscape
Many Brands Target Hijab Users
Pantene Continues To Lead Hair Care and Launches Innovations
Gatsby Shows Promise in the Men’s Segment
Category Data
Table 66 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 67 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 68 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 70 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 72 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2015-2018
Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 76 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 77 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 78 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Men’s Toiletries Contributes Strongly To Growth in Men’s Grooming
Promising Outlook for Men’s Grooming
the Greatest Opportunities Are in Men’s Skin Care
Competitive Landscape
Mandom Indonesia Leads Men’s Grooming
International Brands Lead
the Progressive Growth of Internet Retailing
Category Data
Table 79 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 80 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 81 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018
Table 82 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2018
Table 83 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2018
Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2018
Table 85 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2015-2018
Table 86 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 87 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Opportunity in Mouthwashes/dental Rinses
Products Containing Natural Ingredients Have A Greater Opportunity
Toothpaste Leads Oral Care
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Indonesia Leads Oral Care
International Brands Lead, But Domestic Brands Lead on Price
Internet Retailing Is Seeing Growth in Oral Care
Category Data
Table 88 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 89 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 90 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 91 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 92 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018
Table 93 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 94 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 95 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2015-2018
Table 96 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2015-2018
Table 97 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 98 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 99 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 100 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Facial Sheet Masks Become Popular Products
Increasing Consumer Willingness To Pay, and Growth for Premium Skin Care
the Potential of Male Consumers
Competitive Landscape
Face Masks Dominated by Korean and Japanese Brands
Consumer Review Platforms Play A Huge Role in How Brands Are Perceived
Pharmaceutical Brands Gain Popularity Due To People Paying More Attention To What They Put on Their Skin
Category Data
Table 101 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 102 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 103 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018
Table 104 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018
Table 105 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018
Table 106 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018
Table 107 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 108 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 109 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Moisturisers: % Value 2015-2018
Table 110 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2015-2018
Table 111 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 112 LBN Brand Shares of General Purpose Body Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 113 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 114 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 115 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Higher Concern About Uv Boosts Demand for Sun Care
General Purpose Body Lotion With Spf Is A Substitute for Sun Protection for Daily Use
Positive Outlook for Sun Care
Competitive Landscape
Global Brands Lead Innovation in Sun Care
Nivea Maintains Its Lead in Sun Care
the Launch of Spf-containing Products in Other Categories
Category Data
Table 116 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 117 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 118 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 119 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 120 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 121 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 122 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Premium Skin Care Sees the Highest Sales, Which Is Expected To Continue
the Strongest Growth Is Seen by Smaller Categories
Growth Is Expected for Premium Sun Care
Competitive Landscape
Premium Brands Use Kol As Their Primary Marketing Strategy
Consumers Are Willing To Pay More for Premium Beauty and Personal Care Products
A New Tax Regulation for Imported Goods
Category Data
Table 123 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 124 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 125 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 126 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 127 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 128 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Colour Cosmetics Sees the Highest Growth Within Mass Beauty and Personal Care
Sun Care Also Sees A Strong Performance
An Opportunity for Mass Skin Care
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Indonesia Maintains Its Lead in Mass Beauty and Personal Care
Fierce Competition Between Global and Local Brands
Collaborative Products As A Marketing Strategy
Category Data
Table 129 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 130 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 131 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 132 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 133 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 134 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
…….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/