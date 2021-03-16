All news

Global Biostimulants Market inSouth korea- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Agricultural biostimulants include diverse formulations of compounds, substances and other products that are applied to plants or soils to regulate and enhance the crop’s physiological processes, thus making them more efficient. Biostimulants act on plant physiology through different pathways than nutrients to improve crop vigour, yields, quality and post-harvest shelf life/conservation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biostimulants in China, including the following market information:

US Biostimulants Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Biostimulants Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Biostimulants Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors inSouth koreaBiostimulants Market 2019 (%)

The global Biostimulants market was valued at 127.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reachSouth korea$ 157 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. While the Biostimulants market size inSouth koreawasSouth korea$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reachSouth korea$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biostimulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biostimulants production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

US Biostimulants Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acid-based Biostimulants

Extract-based Biostimulants

 

US Biostimulants Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Row Crops

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biostimulants Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biostimulants Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

TotalSouth koreaBiostimulants Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

TotalSouth koreaBiostimulants Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Agri Life

Biostadt

Neophyll

Nakoda Biocontrols

Biotech International

India FarmCare

Miracle Organics Private

HCM Agro produts

Vijay Agro Industries

Arysta Life Science

VALAGRO

Leili

Acadian Seaplants

Kelpak

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biostimulants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3South koreaBiostimulants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:South koreaBiostimulants Overall Market Size

2.1South koreaBiostimulants Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2South koreaBiostimulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3South koreaBiostimulants Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

