Global Butter and Spreads in Argentina Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Butter and spreads is expected to record positive retail volume growth in 2020, reversing a downward trajectory that has been in place since before the review period. This is being driven by strong demand for butter as consumers have more occasions for cooking and dining at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with fewer opportunities for eating away from home. Due to the ongoing economic turbulence in Argentina, with declining real incomes and continuing financial uncertainty, man…

Euromonitor International's Butter and Spreads in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Butter and Spreads in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong demand for butter drives positive volume growth in 2020

Consumers turn to cheaper brands of butter in 2020

Butter shortage leads to value share declines for leading players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sharp fall in value growth in 2021 as foodservice resumes and prices stabilise

Positive volume and slower value growth over the forecast period

Slower value growth has the potential to limit product development

