Global Butter and Spreads in Cameroon Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Butter and spreads is expected to be unaffected by COVID-19 and with no change in consumer behaviour and growth in retail value and volume expected to be line with previous projections. Though foodservice channels were curtailed during 2020, this is not a significant channel for butter and spreads and is not expected to affect overall sales. Whereas in 2019, butter performed slightly stronger in terms of retail value growth, in 2020, it is expected that margarine and spreads will be the slightly…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Butter and Spreads in Cameroon

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 does not change consumer habits

Multinationals dominate but private label emerging as a threat as consumer increasingly shop in supermarkets

Retail price continues to be the driver of sales in margarine and spreads

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

If economy not severely affected by COVID-19, healthy growth will continue

Supermarkets to extend share as dominant distribution channel

….….continued

