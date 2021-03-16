Global Butter and Spreads in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

During the recent pandemic, food websites all around the world saw a surge in home baking content. With more time spent at home, consumers have been trying out new recipes, in line with the trend of bringing foodservice experiences into the home, with more and more people recreating dishes that they normally consume outside. This has resulted in strong demand for kitchen and baking ingredients, thus boosting sales of dairy products such as butter and cheese.

2020 IMPACT

Demand boosted by growing interest in more elaborate home cooked meals

Rising price sensitivity supports demand for cheaper margarine and spreads

More affordable smaller brands putting pressure on Unilever

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smaller brands look towards fortification to attract health conscious consumers

Extensive brand awareness and distribution to support margarine and spreads

Retail sales supported by growing demand from small foodservice operators

