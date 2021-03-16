All news

Global Butter and Spreads in Norway Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of butter and spreads and other staple foods (pasta, noodles, rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the Norwegian government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. Generally, consumers found more time, opportunity, and inclination – or were forced – to prepare meals at ho…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for butter and spreads increases as consumers prepare food at home and e-commerce increases while convenience stores and forecourt retailers take a hit during the pandemic in 2020

Butter remains the largest and best performing category, while value sales continue to be driven by healthier options and mixes in 2020

