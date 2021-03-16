Global Butter and Spreads in Norway Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of butter and spreads and other staple foods (pasta, noodles, rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the Norwegian government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. Generally, consumers found more time, opportunity, and inclination – or were forced – to prepare meals at ho…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727331-butter-and-spreads-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cad-cam-milling-machine-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-of-things-iot-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-components-software-solutions-platforms-services-vertical-bfsi-healthcare-manufacturing-retail-transportation-utilities-government-defense-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Butter and Spreads in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for butter and spreads increases as consumers prepare food at home and e-commerce increases while convenience stores and forecourt retailers take a hit during the pandemic in 2020

Butter remains the largest and best performing category, while value sales continue to be driven by healthier options and mixes in 2020

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105