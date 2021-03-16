Global Butter and Spreads in Poland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

With limited foodservice offers and many consumers remaining at home for longer periods of time during the lockdown introduced by the government in response to the emergence of COVID-19, Poles returned to their kitchens to prepare meals from scratch and indulge in baking as a pastime and a source of comfort. This resulted in greater demand for butter and spreads in Q2 2020, improving the performance of all three categories, although margarine and spreads, which is suffering from an increasingly..

Butter and Spreads in Poland

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited foodservice and greater time spent at home during lockdown results in higher demand for butter and spreads as Poles turn to cooking and baking

In line with increasing demand for butter, local dairy producers strengthen their positions during lockdown

Discounters strengthens distribution of butter and spreads aided by expanding network and increasing demand for affordable private label products

