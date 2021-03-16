Global Butter and Spreads in Saudi Arabia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Butter and spreads are expected to be negatively affected by the introduction of VAT in July 2020. While retail volume sales had begun to recover from the 2018 VAT changes which impacted a range of products, including butter and spreads, the new increase will cause new instability in butter and spreads in 2020. This may encourage consumers to switch to cheaper alternatives, dampening retail volume sales. Consumer may become more focused on essentials, which do not include butter and spreads for…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Butter and Spreads in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Butter and spreads may face dampening of retail volume sales in second half of 2020 due to introduction of VAT

COVID-19 stockpiling boosted retail volume sales in the first half of 2020

Almarai will retain healthy lead in 2020 thanks to strong marketing and promotions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Butter and spreads will suffer from unhealthy image into the forecast period

