Global Butter and Spreads in South Korea Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Butter sales spiked during the social distancing period in the COVID-19 pandemic. With people following stay-at-home guidelines and remaining inside, South Korean consumers were missing their visits to cafés and bakeries, and instead turned to making cakes and desserts at home. Traditionally, the concept of baking at home was not common, due to the low penetration rate of ovens in South Korean households compared to Western countries. However, home baking has emerged during the pandemic as a res…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Butter and Spreads in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Baking-at-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacts butter sales

Import butter doing well thanks to South Koreans’ search for natural products

Noticeable but negligible channel shift due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong demand for butter is likely to continue to be seen after the pandemic

Wider product ranges and expanding distribution will drive further growth of imported butter

CATEGORY DATA

 

….….continued

