Global Butter and Spreads in the Czech Republic Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Butter will be negatively impacted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of current value sales. The pandemic has caused milk and cream to be in oversupply within the hospitality industry meaning that there has been a cut down in milk export which ultimately impacts the production of butter. Similarly, with many Czechs working from home, demand for butter has decreased as there has been less opportunities for consumption. Furthermore, as many Czechs have been financially impaired by the impl…

Euromonitor International's Butter and Spreads in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Butter and Spreads in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Butter drops in demand due to home confinement

Upfield CR remains leading player due to its household brands

Margarine and spreads benefits from baking trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers will favour margarine and spreads over butter due to financial difficulties

Cooking fats will be negatively impacted by health anxieties post pandemic

Demand for butter will continue to rely on the prices of raw milk over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

….….continued

