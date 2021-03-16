All news

Global Car Rental (Destination) in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Like all other travel categories, car rental is expected to see a significant current value decline in Australia in 2020, although the number of cars is expected to remain stable. With the closure of borders to non-citizens from March, most bookings by inbound travellers came to a halt in the second quarter of the year. Many car rental outlets are located at airports and are dependent on the regular flow of airline passengers, with this closure therefore having a significant impact. With the bor…

Sample Report:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696552-car-rental-destination-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Car Rental (Destination) in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Significant decline as international and state borders close

Hertz Australia struggles financially but raises its profile

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies will use apps to attract consumers after borders reopen

Car sharing set to have a greater impact on car rental

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020

 

….….continued

